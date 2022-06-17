More than 500 job openings for Grupo Energisa

Grupo Energisa, one of the main private groups in the country’s energy sector, has more than 500 job openings in the month of June. It is possible to find opportunities for several regions of Brazil, such as: Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Ceará, Acre, Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraíba.

Check out more information about the job openings for Grupo Energisa!

About the company

Currently, Grupo Energisa has approximately 19,000 employees within the company (including outsourced workers) and serves more than 20 million customers throughout the country. It seeks to be a protagonist in the energy transition, connecting people and companies with the best energy solutions for a more sustainable world.

The company’s objective is to transform energy into comfort, with development and new possibilities through sustainability, delivering innovative energy solutions to customers, adding value to shareholders and creating opportunities for employees.

Employment at Grupo Energisa

Most openings are for the operations department. The region needs 302 new professionals. In addition to also looking for 30 workers in the IT area (information technology). However, it is important to know that each opportunity has a specific requirement level.

Benefits and good opportunity!

All Energisa Group vacancies have benefits such as: health, dental and life insurance, food or meal vouchers, private pension, profit sharing, day care assistance and gympass.

New Energisa employees will have the opportunity to join the team of one of the best companies in the country, according to the rankings of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee).

Candidates can search for each vacancy or use search filters, such as state and city where they want to work. When a candidate clicks on the desired position, they are informed of all the responsibilities of the position.

In addition, you will be able to find out what the company’s prerequisites, differentials and benefits are. After that, just send the curriculum vitae and follow the other steps of the selection process.

Check all vacancies clicking here.