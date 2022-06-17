Mother and baby die in serious accident in the North of Minas – Gerais

A woman in her 30s and her son, about 1 year old, died in a serious accident early this Thursday afternoon (16/6). A pickup truck collided with a passenger car on the MGC-135, in Engenheiro Navarro, in the North of Minas.
The truck was occupied by five people. The driver, a 53-year-old man, was rescued by helicopter to Santa Casa de Montes Claros, where he is intubated in serious condition.
A collision between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck on MGC 135 caused two deaths in Engenheiro Navarro, Norte de Minas, early this Thursday afternoon (16/6). pic.twitter.com/eRJvVpDV1i
Traffic was completely blocked on the stretch, where there was a traffic jam. A firefighter helicopter carried out the rescue. The images provided by the corporation show many cars on the track, making access by land difficult.
Watch the moment firefighters arrived by helicopter at the scene of the accident:
Firefighters arrive by helicopter to rescue victims of an accident that left two dead on MGC 135, in Engenheiro Navarro, in the north of Minas. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, on the afternoon of this Thursday (16/6). pic.twitter.com/j9MYYowgOk
