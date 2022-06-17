Museum that donated Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian says influencer didn’t damage piece | Fashion and beauty

For Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the New York museum that lent Marilyn Monroe’s dress to influencer Kim Kardashian, The photos below are exactly the same:

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 appears damaged

This Thursday (16), the establishment said, through an official statement, that Kardashian’s walk down the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum, at the MET Gala, generated a lot of excitement, but “surely did no damage to the famous dress worn by Monroe” in 1962, when the actress sang “Happy Birthday” to former US President John F. Kennedy.

“From the first steps of the stairs at the Metropolitan, where Kim put the dress, to the top, where she returned it, the outfit was in exactly the same condition as when it started,” the statement said.

Apparently, representatives of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! did not notice the frayed fabric and the absence of some crystals in the garment.

Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala appears damaged

The balance, according to the museum, was positive, since borrowing the dress helped to make Monroe more famous.

“No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical importance of the dress has not been denied, but highlighted. An entirely new group of young people were introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.”

See a summary of the case in the video below:

Iconic Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian appears damaged

The iconic “Happy Birthday” dress for John F. Kennedy was worn by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago during the then-President’s 45th birthday party at Madison Square Garden.

Designed by Jean Louis, the piece originally cost US$12,000 (about R$61,000) and was hand-sewn with more than 6,000 crystals.

On November 17, 2016, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! won the dress after a bid of $4.8 million at an auction organized by Julien’s Auctions.

With the fees charged at the event, the outfit went on to cost more than US$ 5 million (about R$ 25 million at the current price), making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auctions.

It was the museum itself that decided to lend Monroe’s dress to influencer Kardashian for the MET Gala. She said she lost 7 kilos in three weeks to use it.

After the event, the establishment said the piece will be on display for an unlimited time at the Hollywood unit.

“Visitors can already see the dress – now valued at $10 million,” stated Ripley’s Believe It or Not!.