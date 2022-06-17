Museum that lent Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian speaks out after allegation that the star would have damaged the piece

The internet went wild with the suspicion that Kim Kardashian would have damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic and historic dress. According to TMZ, however, a representative of the museum Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, owner of the dress, said that the socialite did not cause any damage to the piece, in an article published this Thursday (16).

A photo making the rounds on social media allegedly shows the dress before and after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala 2022. However, the museum that bought the dress for $4.8 million — about R$ 25 million — in 2016 he came out in defense of the diva.

“A report written on the condition of the dress in early 2017 states that ‘several seams are pulled and frayed’. This is not surprising given the delicacy of the material. ‘There are wrinkles on the back from the hooks and eyes’, among other cases of damage”the representative told the website.

The museum claimed that since purchasing the dress, Ripley’s has exhibited it all over the world – a process that also put the garment at risk of possible damage. Amanda Joiner, vice president of publishing and licensing at Ripley’s, who was with Kim and the dress throughout the gala, added that “the dress is in the same condition as it arrived at the event.”

The dress controversy

Earlier this week, the Instagram profile The Marilyn Monroe Collection, official page of historian and collector Scott Fortner, released current images of the piece and stated that the dress is frayed near the zipper, in addition to having some crystals missing. The account wrote that “without a doubt, the damage (to the dress) is significant” in one of the posts. See some of the publications:

The piece is the same one Marilyn used in 1962 for President John F. Kennedy’s birthday, when she sang “Happy Birthday” to the head of state. Kardashian lost 7 pounds to wear the dress after Ripley’s denied her permission to wear it. “I tried it and it didn’t work for me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks’”recalled the star to The Times.

The dress designed by Jean Louis originally cost $12,000 (about $61,000). The gown, which has 6,000 crystals, went down in history as the most expensive dress to be sold at auction in 2016 — when Ripley’s Believe It or Not! acquired it.

After Kim donned the piece, the museum, which is known for exhibiting representative pieces of pop culture, announced that the dress will be on display for a limited time at the Hollywood facility. And he said that the dress is currently valued at $10 million.