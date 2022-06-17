Musk indicates layoffs and wants Twitter (TWTR34) close to TikTok

Tycoon Elon Musk had a virtual meeting with Twitter employees (TWTR34) on Thursday and revealed his plans should the $44 billion acquisition come to fruition.

according to New York Times, Musk had previously told investors he planned to cut about 900 of the company’s 7,000 employees. The matter came up at Thursday’s meeting, and Musk didn’t deny the plan.

He said: “Right now, costs are greater than revenue. This is not a good situation. The company needs to be healthy.” The American media reported that, on Twitter’s internal networks, the mood was one of pessimism about the future.

Regarding the revenue plan, the businessman reinforced the idea of ​​having a model based on advertisements and subscriptions.

In the last month, questions have also emerged about Musk’s desire to maintain the company’s model.

He, however, reinforced the need for advertisers to be of “good quality”. Musk revealed a desire to reach 1 billion active users on the service, almost five times the current mark (229 million, according to the most recent balance).

Twitter and TikTok

One of the ways would be to make the social network more similar to TikTok. according to New York Times, Musk praised the Chinese social network for not being “boring” and keeping users “entertained”. “We can put Twitter on the path to being interesting,” he said.

In addition to TikTok, Musk cited WeChat, China’s communication superapp. “There is nothing equivalent to WeChat outside of China. In China, you basically live on WeChat. If we can recreate that on Twitter, it will be a success.”

About moderation, the billionaire gave more clues. “People should be able to say absurd things within the law, but those speeches shouldn’t necessarily be amplified,” he said. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

