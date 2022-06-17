Follow with us the Game 6 of the NBA Finals, this Thursday, June 16.

NBA Finals – Game 6

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics – 10pm (Band / ESPN 2 / League Pass)

Check out more games on where to see.

see the prediction of Jumper Brazil for the finals between Celtics and Warriors.

So, write down the finals schedule of the 2021/22 NBA season!

Broadcasts to Brazil will be made by ESPN (closed TV) and Band (open TV), which have the rights to show the finals for the country.

The Boston team, which has not reached the finals since 2010, is looking for its 18th achievement, that is, it would become the lone record holder for league titles. Currently, the Celtics share that position with the Los Angeles Lakers, with 17 wins.

In contrast, the San Francisco team tries its seventh champion trophy. Furthermore, this is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have reached the finals. In that period, by the way, the Californian team won three NBA titles.

Subscribe to the Jumper Brasil channel on Youtube

All NBA information is on the Jumper Brasil channel. Analysis, statistics and tips. Subscribe, give your like and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our content.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us the best that happens in the NBA:

Instagram

twitter

Facebook

group on whatsapp

channel on telegram