Netflix reveals official teaser and date for controversial film

Starring Ana De Armas (Between Knives and Secrets), Blonde had its release date announced for September 23 on Netflix, accompanied by the first official teaser.

The biographical film of Marilyn Monroe will be released with an NC-17 age rating.

For those who don’t know, it’s a very rare situation in Hollywood, being used only in productions directly for adults, with completely explicit sex and violence.

Some examples that have this classification are: Blue is the hottest color, A Clockwork Orange, Show Girls and A Mind-blowing Night – The Devil’s Death.

‎”It’s an interesting time for Blonde to leave. If she had left a few years ago, she would have joined the strong MeToo movement. The current moment is perhaps where the public doesn’t know where the lines are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality. But it swims in very ambiguous waters.”

declared the director Andrew Dominik in an interview published a few weeks ago.

“There’s something about him that I feel will offend everyone.”

Based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol OatesBlonde is just a speculation on the life of Norma Jeane Mortenson (Ana de Armas) until she became a sex symbol, actress and model Marylin Monroe in the 1950s and 60s.