Netherlands buys Brazilian Embraer C-390 jets for R$13 billion

The Netherlands (also known as Holland) has just chosen the Brazilian Embraer KC-390 jet to replace the C-130 Hercules.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Dutch Defense Minister Christophe van der Maat, who pointed out that the current four C-130J Super Hercules planes were scheduled to fly by 2031, but their low availability rate because of the advanced age of the aircraft. , made it no longer feasible to wait until the next decade to replace them.

With that, the Netherlands chose the Embraer C-390M Millenium to replace the four C-130Js. Initial planning was for four new aircraft, but this has increased to five “to meet the new demands for current flight hours, which will be 4,000. The four initially planned units of the C-390M are already able to serve a minimum of 2,400 flight hours per year, with the C-130J we would need one more (in total of 5) to reach this minimum number”, said the Minister.

According to the Dutch government, the contract is estimated at between €1 billion and €2.5 billion, reaching today the figure of up to BRL 13 billion, depending on additional costs, maintenance costs and hours flown.

In an official note, Embraer informed that “is honored by the Dutch Ministry of Defense’s decision to select the C-390 Millennium multi-role transport aircraft. Recognizing that there is still much work to be done in the coming months, we are committed to the success of this new phase of cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Defense.“.

The first planes will be delivered to the Netherlands in 2026 and will also form part of the European Air Transport Command, a Consortium of European Union members representing 75% of the European continent’s military airlift capacity.

Its headquarters are at Eindhoven Airport and Air Base, in the Netherlands, and it has members from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands itself. All these nations are also part of NATO, but this consortium is not linked to the alliance.

With information from the Dutch Ministry of Defense Press Office



