Netherlands vs Brazil LIVE (0-1) | 06/16/2022

Advantage of Brazil is already at 7. The game was 10×5, but it is already 10-7 for Brazil.

The second set begins as the first ended. Brazil in front: 5 to 3 over Holland.

Six points from Pri Daroit, five in the attack, in the first set. Leads Brazil vs Netherlands statistics

Brazil 1×0 Netherlands. Brazil beat Holland 25-16 and went ahead in the game.

Brasil broke through and scored 23 points in this first set. Holland scored 14. We are close to the end of the first set.

The game will be delayed ten minutes on account of Italy’s hard-fought victory over the Dominican Republic earlier. Egonu’s team, which was on the bench, but entered during the match, suffered to beat the Dominicans by 3 sets to 2.

It’s not long before the ball goes up to the Women’s Volleyball Nations League. Brazil vs Holland. Girls warming up on the court.

Tonight’s Brazil-Holland match will pit Carol and Anne Buijs against each other. The two have played together at Praia Clube since 2020 and are girlfriends. On court, Carol seeks victory for Brazil, while Anne wants to win for Holland.

According to the Nations League website, the best player when it comes to blocking is Ana Carolina, Carol, from the Brazilian team. We hope to rely heavily on her blocks tonight.

The game between Holland and Brazil will start at 21:00 (Brasilia time), being played at Arena BRB Nilson Nelson, in Brasília. The match between Holanda x Brazil will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

For the second stage of the League of Nations, coach José Roberto Guimarães selected the setters Macris and Roberta; the opposites Rosamaria and Kisy; the central Carol, Diana, Lorena and Júlia Kudiess; the tips Gabi, Pri Daroit, Julia Bergmann and Ana Cristina; and liberos Natinha and Nyeme.