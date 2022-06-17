No space with Dorival, medallion forwards agreement with Chilean club, informs portal: “They reached an agreement”

Flamengo won again in the Brasileirão. In Dorival Júnior’s debut at Maracanã, the Mais Querido, with goals from Ayrton Lucas and Gabigol, beat Cuiabá 2-0 and climbed the leaderboard. With the triumph, Rubro-Negro reached 15 points and reached 9th place in the leaderboard. While the new coaching staff tries to further qualify the team, the board has been working hard on the ball market.

In recent days, Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz forwarded the hiring of striker Everton Cebolinha for R$ 85 million reais. The announcement should happen soon. There are only a few details left for the directors to repatriate the Brazilian. In addition to the striker, a midfielder and a right-back should arrive in Gávea in the next transfer window.

If there’s a player arriving, there’s an athlete leaving Gávea: Maurício Isla. The Chilean has advanced negotiations to return to his country and defend the Universidad Católica. The information is from the TNT Sports reporting team. It is worth remembering that the right-back has a contract with Fla until the end of the year and, as he is down, Landim is not opposed to releasing the veteran.

Also according to the report, the medallion’s bond with the Crusaders would be until 2025. “The ‘Crusaders’ reached an economic agreement with the right-back. Isla wants to return to Chile for family reasons, while in Rio de Janeiro they do not consider it essential”, said the vehicle. Without the Chilean, Fla should go all out to take Gonzalo Montiel, from Benfica, from Portugal.