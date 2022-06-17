Nursing assistants can obtain a Nursing Technician certificate by means of a test

Cofen resolution n°0683/2021, approved on September 28, 2021, defines that nursing professionals with training in Nursing Assistants and with proven experience in a portfolio for two years, will be able to carry out the process for professional certification by competence, and, if approved, they will obtain a diploma in technician.

In São Paulo, the Paula Souza Center is responsible for administering the test. Leila Urioste Rosso Pires, project coordinator at the institution, details how the process works: “The test assesses various requirements of professionals and, in order to take the test, proof of minimum professional experience of two years in portfolio is required. In addition, three stages are carried out, which are theoretical, practical and finally an interview”.

For registration, an identity document, birth or marriage certificate, proof of address and professional card are required. After the entire process, the successful candidate will receive certification as a Nursing Technician, being able to perform the function. If the professional fails and wants to perform the process again, he can wait for the period stipulated by the organization to retake the test or even take the entrance exam.

Director of Coren-SP Gergézio Andrade Souza alongside representatives of SINDSEP

The director of Coren-SP, Gergézio Andrade Souza, representing the staff and technicians, considers this possibility an advance. “We had a meeting with SINDSEP and the Union of Private Institutions, to deal precisely with the subject of certification by competence of the Nursing Assistant for Nursing Technicians, the next step will be a meeting with the secretary of health to deal with the assistants and technicians who are in the municipal public service to join the Paula Souza Center project”.

The tests are carried out at ETECS, and it is necessary to reside in the State of São Paulo.