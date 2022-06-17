Oil multinational Schlumberger has 500 Offshore and Onshore job openings in Brazil, Colombia and the USA. See how to apply and locations

Schlumberger is a major oil producer. – canvas

In all, there are at least 500 job vacancies arranged in Offshore and Onshore modality by the potential oil company Schlumberger. The application is simple and one of the requirements is to know how to read and speak English fluently.

The great multinational Schlumberger has job vacancies available for various locations around the world, which will allow its employees to work in the Offshore and Onshore modality. Vacancies are available for countries such as Colombia, Brazil and even the United States. The application is made through the institution’s portal present at Carrersbeing a foreign job posting site similar to Gupy. There, you must register the entire updated curriculum along with the contact forms.

Schlumberger Offshore and Onshore Jobs

See below some of the more than 500 opportunities Offshore and Onshore disclosed by the institution along with the requirements to apply. At the end of each job description, you can find a link that will take you to the application page, where you will receive more details about the application process, requirements and other points.

Shipping Specialist

This job vacancy is available for those who are interested in working in providenceArchipiélago Department of San Andrés, located in Colombia. Among the requirements to apply for this opportunity, one can cite professional training in Business Administration, Logistics, Industrial Engineer or related fields, 0–2 years of experience in supply chain and an advanced level of English. The functions of the professional in the field of work are:

Be competent in all supply systems and track the status of the order in internal systems (TMO – Track My Order, SSO Expediting Console).

Inform Product Lines, PLSL and other interested parties of any concerns or delays in order delivery.

Follow-up of goods receipt.

Proactively track the receipt of goods for orders on the GR due date.

Troubleshooting support for Document-Flow-Management (DFM) or other Accounts Payable issues.

Communicate order status to internal customers.

Comply with and clean the open order report regularly.

Compile/update Shipment Reports by Supplier, Product Line, Location as needed.

Learn more about the job vacancy, its requirements and the application process through this link.

Legal Administrator Schlumberger

The legal administrator opportunity is intended for those who are interested in working in the Malaysia and have fluent English. By the time of writing this article, more than 100 people had applied through the Careers portal.

Review, propose revisions and amend contracts whenever necessary.

Support and assist the contracts team in drafting supplier and customer contracts under the supervision of the team leader.

Support and assist the corporate entity management team in preparing corporate secretarial documents, arranging for directors’ signatures and maintaining document control.

Ensure compliance with Schlumberger’s policies, standards, procedures and contractual obligations.

Manage and administer contract related records in the relevant contract database such as Ariba, ASL, CMM, etc.

Learn more about the job vacancy, its requirements and the application process through this link.

Materials Specialist without higher education

Requirements to apply for this job include: High School Diploma or GED, SAP and MRP knowledge, three years prior experience in purchasing, planning, inventory, previous manufacturing experience, package proficiency Microsoft Office. It will be necessary to live in the United States without receiving sponsorship from the institution.

Learn more about the job vacancy, its requirements and the application process through this link.

