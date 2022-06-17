Omicron is less likely to cause long-term Covid, study finds

Studies by researchers at King’s College London reveal that the Omicron variant is less likely to cause a long-lasting Covid compared to Delta. This was the first peer-reviewed survey to report this risk.

The odds of experiencing prolonged Covid were 20% to 50% lower during the Omicron spread period compared to the Delta variant season, depending on age and time since vaccination.

Prolonged Covid is defined as the presence of new or ongoing symptoms for four weeks or more after the onset of illness. These symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration and joint pain. They can negatively affect daily activities and, in some cases, be very limiting.





The study identified 56,003 cases of UK adults who tested positive for the first time between 20 December 2021 and 9 March 2022, when Omicron was the dominant variant.

The researchers compared these cases with 41,361 who tested positive for the first time between June 1, 2021 and November 27, 2021, when the Delta variant was prevalent.

Analysis shows that 4.4% of Ômicron cases were long-term, compared to 10.8% of Delta cases.

However, the absolute number of people with prolonged Covid was actually higher in the Ômicron period, thanks to the large number of people infected by this variant between December 2021 and February 2022.

This year specifically, the UK statistics office has estimated that the number of people with prolonged Covid has increased from 1.3 million in January to 2 million on 1 May.

“The Omicron variant appears to have a substantially lower chance of causing prolonged Covid than previous variants, yet 1 in 23 people who contract the disease have symptoms for more than four weeks,” Claire Steves told King’s College.

“Given the number of people affected, it is important that we continue to support them at work, at home and in the healthcare system,” said the researcher, who signed the article published in The Lancet.



