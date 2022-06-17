On the day the moon stayed in the sky, “Lady of the Rasqueado” left in her sleep – Arts

Silence and the dog Sheik welcome those who arrived this sad Thursday at Delinha’s house

Full moon did “overtime” in the sky this holiday morning. (Photo: Paul Francis)

Silence and the dog Sheik welcome those who arrive this sad Thursday (16th) at the house of singer Delanira Pereira Gonçalves, Delinha, 85 years old, in Bairro Amambaí, in Campo Grande. The “Lady of the Rasqueado” left this morning, while she was sleeping.

Her remarkable voice, immortalized in songs like “O Sol e Lua”, was already quieter since last Sunday, when she had a relapse after a recent hospitalization for pneumonia. In the sky of this day, still at 6:40 am it was possible to see the outlines of a full moon.

In a poetic image, there are those who say that the sun and the moon have finally met. In the song, Delinha and her then-husband Délio, now deceased, sang about the impossibility of a couple being together: he was the sun, she was the moon.

Sheik was the favorite of singer Delinha, who died at the age of 85. (Photo: Paul Francis)

O Campo Grande News found that the singer was accompanied by caregivers and that death was confirmed at 6 am. After hospitalization last month, Delinha was in full recovery until the last weekend. She ate well, watched television in the living room. But the chest pain came on a crescendo until goodbye this Corpus Christi holiday.

The report found that the wake will be at the Campo Grande City Council. From 11 am to 4 pm, open to the public.

A great singer, Delinha became affectionately known as the “Lady of the Rasqueado” for her talent on stage that drew crowds to dances. The chamamezeira was born in Vista Alegre, district of Maracaju, on September 7, 1936.

Delinha during an interview with Lado B in 2014, on her birthday. (Photo: Campo Grande News Archive/Marcos Ermínio)

