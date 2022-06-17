On Twitter, Lira cites ‘bombing of a new increase in fuel’

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said today on Twitter that Petrobras “appears to have announced the bombing of a new increase in fuel”.

So far, the state-owned company does not confirm that there will be a readjustment, but this afternoon there was an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors to deal with the “price increase” agenda. At the meeting, there would have been an endorsement for a new increase by the collegiate, which rejected a government request to stop the escalation in fuels.

“The Federative Republic of Petrobras, an independent country in a declared state of war against Brazil and the Brazilian people, seems to have announced the bombing of a new increase in fuel,” wrote Lira, who announced that she will hold a meeting of leaders in next Monday (20) to deal with the matter.

“While we try to alleviate the drama of the most vulnerable in this unprecedented world crisis, the Brazilian state-owned company that has a social function acts as a friend of billionaire profits and an enemy of Brazil”, published the Alagoan.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared yesterday, on the YouTube channel of interviewer Leda Nagle, that Petrobras would be “giving a hint” that it plans to increase prices. “It doesn’t matter how much the increase is, the price of fuel is already absurd”, said the president, who called the company’s profit “extortive”.

The Chief Minister of the Civil House Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), a party colleague of Lira, also criticized Petrobras on Twitter, saying that the state company “is not from its directors. It is from Brazil”. The demonstrations mark an increase in the tone of government supporters against the company.

“Enough is enough! The time has come. Petrobras does not belong to its directors. It belongs to Brazil. And it cannot, therefore, continue with such insensitivity, ignore its social role and abandon Brazilians in the biggest crisis of the last century”, he wrote.

