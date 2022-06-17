Palmeiras announces the signing of José Manuel López to the sound of tango

Palmeiras announced this Thursday (16) the hiring of Argentine striker José Manuel López, 21, who was at Lanús (ARG), where he was revealed. The post announcing the hiring had as its soundtrack the tango “Por una Cabeza”, immortalized by Carlos Gardel. The clip highlights the striker’s headed goals.

The player signed with Alviverde until July 2026, which acquired 70% of his economic rights. “Flaco” (Magro) López is the second striker announced by the club in less than a month. Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel, 26, already trains with the group at the Football Academy.

With the signing of López, the trend is for Palmeiras to end the search for players for the sector, as they now have three strikers with different characteristics, as was always the wish of Abel Ferreira.

Rafael Navarro, who completes the trio is the man in the area, with less mobility. Merentiel is the fast attacker, to explore spaces in depth. And López is strong and an expert in heading.

Another “hat” at River Plate

Like Miguel Merentiel, Fláco López was a wish of Marcelo Gallardo, manager of River Plate (ARG). River are looking for a replacement for Julian Alvarez, 22, traded to English champions Manchester City (ING).

However, it is possible that Alvarez will end up not playing for City, who signed the famous Norwegian Erlin Haaland, ex-Borussia Dortmund (ALE), who is also a centre-forward.