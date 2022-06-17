Palmeiras beat Atlético-GO in a comeback and isolates itself at the tip of the Brazilian

Palmeiras started losing to Atlético-GO, with a bizarre own goal by Luan. But it took seven minutes to turn around in the 1st half and make it 4-1. In the second half, he took the second and went blank. But the 4 to 2 was enough for the team to isolate itself in the leadership of the Brasileirão: it has 25 against 22 of Corinthians.

It was a frightening presentation by Abel Ferreira’s team, summarized by Baralhas, Atlético-GO player, at the Premiere’s microphone, at halftime: “Firstly, thank you that the 1st half is over”.

The result gives a good boost to the decisive days that Verdão has ahead. On Monday (20), for the Brasileiro, the challenge at Morumbi is against São Paulo. On Thursday (23), the team and location are the same, but the championship is the Copa do Brasil. On the 26th, there’s Avaí in Florianópolis. And, on the 29th, in Paraguay, the rival for the Libertadores round of 16 is Cerro Porteño (PAR).

Atlético-GO, which returns to the relegation zone, with 13 points, has Juventude at home next Sunday, before facing the classic against Goiás, on the 22nd, Wednesday – both for the Brasileirão.

game chronology

Atlético-GO had great misfortune from Palmeiras to open the scoring, at 28′ of the 1st half. The cross came from the right for Jorginho to head and the ball hit the crossbar. On the way back, Churin hit the goal, but on the way, trying to take it out, Luan sent it against his own goal and opened the scoring.

But Palmeiras was not shaken, no. With Zé Rafael, Verdão drew level at 41′, after Veron’s pass. Two minutes later, at 43′, it was Gómez’s turn to take advantage of Luan’s deflection in a corner and turn.

With one more minute, Scarpa received from Veron and hit with the right to make it 3 to 1, at 44′. And, in the 48′, Gómez again, after a corner and deflection by Rony, made it 4 to 1 for Palmeiras.

In the second stage, with Palmeiras a little warmer, Churin took advantage of Weverton’s bad departure and scored the second for Dragão, at 33′.

Palmeiras game

A steamroller. This and other cliché metaphors serve to define what Palmeiras was like in the 1st half after 41′. In seven minutes, very conscious, Alviverde turned around and created a rout. Before, however, Palmeiras had been giving space on the sides and in the center of the area. In the second half, the team managed the situation and could have scored a historic score.

Until opening the scoring, the team from Goiânia, within its proposal, played a good game. Having the ball longer, he didn’t go through many dangers and still bothered him from time to time. But everything fell apart when Palmeiras equalized. From then on, the team was lost. And even with Verdão taking off his foot in the second stage, he couldn’t find himself anymore.

It went well: Veron is showing what he came for

Gómez scored two goals, but Gabriel Veron was the better player. The striker is losing his shyness and becoming more and more useful at Palmeiras, becoming the owner of the position.

It was bad: Arthur Henrique, for the expulsion

The truth is that Atlético did not play badly. In this way, the expelled player takes the “prize” only for the weight of the warning.

Open game in the first 20 minutes

Palmeiras had a good volume of play in the attacking field in the first 20 minutes of the game. But Atlético-GO, in a quick transition game, also reached the Weverton area. The Dragon had two dangerous arrivals, with Decks trying to complete the letter. Palmeiras had two good kicks from Scarpa and a penalty request from Veron, also for shirt 14.

Dragon opens the scoring with Luan’s own goal

Atlético-GO’s move from the right was good, Jorginho’s header on the crossbar was also good. Who was bad in the move was Luan. When trying to take, in front of Weverton, the defender of Palmeiras, with half a bicycle, he shot against his own goal in a very strange move.

Palmeiras turns the game around and expands in 3 and a half minutes. In extras, makes the fourth

It didn’t give the Palmeirense much time to worry. In a few minutes, Palmeiras assimilated the blow and turned the game around. At 41′, Luan makes a beautiful reversal to Veron on the left wing. The attacker dominated and released low for Zé Rafael to hit first and equalize. Two minutes later, Scarpa took a corner, Luan deflected it at the first post and Gómez completed for the goal at the second to turn.

A minute later, it was Scarpa’s turn to receive from Veron in the area and hit with the first right, to make it 3 to 1. And, at 48′, again in Scarpa’s corner, it was Rony’s turn to deflect to Gómez, again, to take the rebound and make the fourth of the Verdão.

second time is warm

With the score assured, Palmeiras made many changes and slowed down. At 33′, he saw Churin make the second in error by Weverton.

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES 4 x 2 ATLETIC-GO

Competition: 12th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: June 16, 2022 (Thursday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Kleber Gil (Fifa/SC) and Henrique Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

goals: Luan, against, at 28′ of the 1st Half, and Churin, at 33′ of the 2nd (ATL). Zé Rafael, at 41′, Gómez, at 43′ and 48′, and Scarpa, at 44′ of the 1st half (PAL)

Yellow cards: Danilo and Zé Rafael (PAL); Churin (ATL)

red cards: Arthur Henrique (ATL)

Public: 38,888

Income: 2,130,000.00

PALM TREES: Weverton; Luan (Mayke); Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo (Boy), Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Atuesta); Dudu (Wesley), Rony and Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson Felipe, Ramon and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas (Lucas Lima), Gabriel Baralhas (Edson) and Jorginho (Leo Pereira); Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando. Technician: Jorginho