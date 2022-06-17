‘Pantanal’: Alcides will make an indecent proposal to Guta | come around

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will make an indecent proposal to Guta (Julia Dalavia) — Photo: Globo

Call Ludmilla, because it’s today! It is today that Alcides has a proposal to get involved with Guta, as the pop singer’s song would say. In the next chapters of the novel, Guta will arrive at Tenório’s farm with a request to the farmhand: she wants Alcides to tell Tadeu that there was never anything between them.

“Why do I have to go there and tell him that?”, will ask Alcides.

“How why?! Because I’m asking you…”, Guta will retort.

“Forgive me, but I won’t fly!”, he will inform, decidedly.

Guta (Julia Dalavia) will be shocked — Photo: Globo

Then, Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) will insist that there was nothing between them and Alcides says he’s up for it, but on one condition:

“You will lie with me first…”

“If you want me to go there, you’ll have to give me something in return…”, Alcides will try.

“You’re an asshole, Alcides!”, she yelled, leaving.

