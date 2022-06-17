Pantanal: José Leôncio worries Filó by including her in his will after complaining about being unwell: “Are you tired?”

O farmer will be caught by the woman in a phone conversation with Ari in which she asks about the progress of the paperwork

In the next chapters of wetland, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will leave Filo (Dira Paes) with a back foot and a thousand worries by showing signs that you are not in good health. The farmer does not open the game directly with the companion, but Phylum you will hear a conversation between him and Ari (Claudio Galvan)on what Leontius announces the decision to include her in his will. Follow the excerpt that will air in the next few days:

José Leoncio question ari on the phone: “Tell me one more thing, Ari: Did you manage to talk to Davi?”to what ari responds:“Positive, he called me earlier today. About you making Filo a partner in your company? Exactly. There were people there even worried about their health”reveals ari. But José Leoncio deviate from the subject. “It’s not a matter of health, it’s a matter of justice. If something happens to me tomorrow or the day after, I want Filó to be calm”.

According to the column Patricia Kogut from the newspaper “O Globo”before any health issue of José Leoncio come to light, he will see his two legitimate children, Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos)clash for the love of Juma (Alanis Guillen). This situation will likely affect the farmer’s health even further.

Phylum is already alert in relation to the health of the loved one since, on another occasion, José Leoncio comes home early from a viola roda and claims tiredness. THE mother of Tadeu (José Loreto) worried question: “Are you tired?”to what José Leoncio responds: “I can’t explain what it is…”. But the bully goat will be reluctant to seek medical help even after the lover’s pleas.