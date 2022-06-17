Petrobras Board of Directors gives green light for fuel increase | Blog do Valdo Cruz

In an extraordinary meeting this Thursday (16), Petrobras’ Board of Directors gave the green light for the fuel increase. The readjustment must be for diesel only and must exceed 10%. The company has yet to define the size of the increase and the date for announcing the decision.

According to the blog, the meeting convened by the chairman of the state-owned company’s Board of Directors, Márcio Weber. During the meeting, advisers linked to the government tried to convince the company to hold the increase.

But the board reported the content of the conversations held with the government in recent days, when President Jair Bolsonaro’s team did not accept to grant a subsidy to the state-owned company and to private importers to bring the most expensive diesel abroad and sell it in Brazil with a lower value.

According to the board told the council, the only way to avoid the increase would be to grant the subsidy, which was not authorized by the government.

Therefore, the command of the state-owned company said that, if it held the increase, it would have to import more expensive diesel and cause damage to the state-owned company, creating a risk of product shortages or lawsuits against the company in court.

At one point, the board asked if the board would authorize this operation that could generate actions against the board and against the directors themselves. Faced with the negative response, a member of the meeting said that “the power to decide whether or not to give the raise has been restored to the Board”.

According to the blogthe readjustment can be announced even this Friday (17), but it will depend on the latest evaluations of the board.

According to members of the board, the gap between international prices and those practiced by Petrobras currently exceeds 20% in the case of diesel. The lag in the price of gasoline fell to around 5%, after measures adopted by the United States.

Bolsonaro’s dissatisfaction

Bolsonaro, a few weeks ago, decided to point out Petrobras as the villain for the soaring fuel price in the country. He fears that inflation, especially of items such as gasoline and diesel, will jeopardize his image with the electorate and his re-election bid.

For Bolsonaro, a critic of Petrobras’ profits, the company should think about the social impacts of inflation and hold back prices.