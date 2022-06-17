Petrobras Council gives green light for diesel price readjustment

posted on 06/17/2022 05:57 / updated 06/17/2022 05:58



Under pressure from investors, Petrobras’ Board of Directors authorized a new adjustment in the price of diesel. The value has not yet been defined, but it should exceed 10% and start to take effect from next week. The last increase of the state-owned company was 8.9%, on May 9. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the price gap is 18%, which is equivalent to R$ 1.08.

The meeting that authorized the increase was scheduled to take place on June 29, but was hastily brought forward to yesterday’s holiday. Gasoline also registers a 14% lag in value, in the order of R$ 0.67. The last increase in domestic prices happened almost 100 days ago.

The state-owned company claims that it needs to practice international prices, keeping up with oil and its derivatives, which are on the rise. The company also points out that, if it insists on artificially holding prices, private importers may give up operating in Brazil, which would lead to fuel shortages, creating a risk for domestic supply.





Economist Newton Marques explained that it is not possible to continue absorbing these increases. “For the time being, they were giving in to these appeals that the government has made, and that is a problem. The price adjustment policy for oil derivatives is established in accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors. If, by any chance, there is an increase in the price of barrel of oil on the international market and an exchange rate devaluation, there is no way to avoid the readjustment”, he said.

Petrobras had been pressured by the federal government to contain the readjustment. The initial idea was that the freeze would take place until the approval, by Congress, of the project that limits the ceiling of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) at 17% on essential goods. Now, that the measure has already been approved, the government has started to request that the company wait for the effects.

For the president of the Union of Retail Fuel and Lubricants of the Federal District (Sindicobustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, although apparently positive, the measure should not solve the problem either, since the tax relief must be offset by the correction of the current lag.

“Petrobras is already warning that it needs to make new adjustments. Despite this possible drop with the tax exemption, a new high should happen quickly. There is no way for Petrobras to hold back, they need to meet deadlines”, he highlighted.

threatened popularity

The government fears that the Petrobras adjustment will limit the price reduction foreseen with the ICMS. The biggest concern about the effects of fuel increases is the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election. According to an opinion poll recently released by BTG/FSB, the president is pointed out by the population as the main responsible for the surge.

During the traditional weekly live on social media last night, Bolsonaro claimed that a readjustment by Petrobras would be “political interest to reach the federal government”.

“I hope that Petrobras does not want to increase diesel or gasoline these days that we are negotiating here, and agreeing with the parliament. Tremendous goodwill of parliamentarians in this negotiation. I can only understand that a readjustment by Petrobras now would be of political interest.” to hit the federal government,” said the president.

perspectives

Despite Bolsonaro’s attempts, analysts see no prospect of falling prices. According to economist César Bergo, Petrobras should try, as much as possible, to avoid mismatches with the international market, following external volatility. “The barrel of oil is worth a lot and demand has increased a lot. Another factor that has also affected is the US monetary policy, which has been influencing the price of the dollar. And this variation of the dollar also competes in the price of fuel here”, scored.

At gas stations, the maximum price for gasoline found reaches almost R$8, according to a price survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). This is because taxes and company profit margins are still included.

According to the expert, there is no expectation of a slowdown in the short-term scenario. “The expectation for the coming months is to maintain the price of expensive fuel. Perhaps, towards the end of the second half of the year, we can see some light at the end of the tunnel so that prices start to fall. Not for now.”

change in command

During Thursday’s live, Bolsonaro also spoke again about the possibility of changing in command of the state-owned company. “I hope that, by next week, we can legally, without any problem, change the president of Petrobras,” he said. “It’s complicated because it’s a huge bureaucracy, it doesn’t depend on us, it depends on the council”, he reiterated.

Bolsonaro also said that “the more the people suffer”, the happier the directors and president of the state-owned company are. “Petrobras is struggling to make money, diesel is up there due to taxes, but also due to the price charged by Petrobras. The more people are suffering here, the happier are the directors and the current president of Petrobras. We expect the council to meet, because the council does not want to meet to decide on the replacement of the president,” he said.

The fourth president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government, Caio Mário Paes de Andrade was appointed in May to replace José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, who has held the position for just two months. (Taísa Medeiros collaborated)

Lira raises the tone against oil company

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced yesterday that he will convene a meeting of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy next Monday. On Twitter, the deputy raised his tone against the state-owned company, called the company an “independent country” and said that the company declared war on the Brazilian people.

“The Federative Republic of Petrobras, an independent country and in a declared state of war against Brazil and the Brazilian people, seems to have announced the bombing of a new increase in fuel”, wrote the president of the Chamber, on the social network, in reference to to a possible increase in fuel prices, after a meeting, on the holiday, of the state-owned company’s Board of Directors.

Lira has constantly raised the tone of criticism of Petrobras. The president of the Chamber started to defend the privatization of the company and has already suggested that the government sell shares in the state-owned company so that the Union ceases to be a majority shareholder. “While we try to alleviate the drama of the most vulnerable in this unprecedented world crisis, the Brazilian state company that has a social function acts as a friend of billionaire profits and an enemy of Brazil”, he amended.

“On Monday, I will be convening a meeting of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy. Petrobras’ policy, which belongs to Brazil and not to the Petrobras board,” warned the president of the Chamber.

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), followed the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and also attacked Petrobras amid reports that the state-owned company must increase fuel, the government’s nightmare in election year. “Enough! The time has come. Petrobras does not belong to its directors. It belongs to Brazil”, wrote the minister on Twitter, without explaining what the time had come for.

In line with President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech, Nogueira said that Petrobras cannot “continue with such insensitivity” and “ignore its social function”. “The government, Congress and everyone with responsibility have to put an end to this abuse of billionaire profits at a time when the company cannot turn its back on Brazil and Brazilians”, he added.

The government had been trying to convince the outgoing president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, to hold prices so that the ICMS ceiling, approved on Wednesday in Congress with the support of Palácio do Planalto, has some effect on the pumps at gas stations.