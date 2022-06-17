Petrobras (PETR4) and Raízen (RAIZ4) enter into a partnership; PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) raises BRL 1 billion in share offering and more

The corporate news on Wednesday (15) highlights the agreement signed between Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Raízen (RAIZ4) to assess potential business in the biomethane segment.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) raised BRL 1.034 billion in its restricted share offering.

B3 (B3SA3) recorded a drop in the average volume traded in May 2022.

Iguatemi (IGTI11), in turn, registered an increase in total sales in May this year.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Raízen (RAIZ4)

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Raízen (RAIZ4) signed an agreement to jointly evaluate potential business involving production, purchase and sale of biomethane, a 100% renewable fuel produced by Raízen from sugarcane residues (vinasse and filter cake), generated in the agro-industrial operation of the company’s Energy Bioparks.

The partnership also provides for studies for the development of logistics solutions for the delivery of biomethane, which make its use in Petrobras’ refining operations feasible. With characteristics similar to natural gas, the product integrates a new generation of sustainable fuels (such as R5 diesel, with renewable content, and BioQAV).

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed that it maintains its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events.

At the same time, it also said that it continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of prices in relation to international quotations.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

The PetroRecôncavo share offering (RECV3) moved around R$1.034 billion, after the price of each share was set at R$23.50. 44 million shares of the company were issued.

The funds raised will be used to finance potential future acquisitions of assets that may contribute to the execution of the company’s expansion strategy, such as the ongoing Bahia Terra Polo, and any remaining liquid resources will be used to strengthen the company’s cash for the ordinary management of its business.

Iguatemi (IGTI11) reported that total sales in May grew by 31.9% compared to May 2019, pre-pandemic. According to the company, four malls had growth above 50% in this period. In April, the growth was 33.8% compared to April 2019.

B3 (B3SA3) registered an average volume of shares of BRL 30.4 billion, a performance 8.5% lower than that recorded in May last year, when it reached BRL 33.2 billion. The number of individual investors grew 38.7% on the same basis of comparison, from 3,139,799 to 4,355,774 investors.

The number of depository accounts reached 5,167,380 compared to 3,773,391 in April last year, representing an increase of 36.9%.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) approved Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$ 480 million, equivalent to R$ 0.28712558126 per common share of the company.

The JCP must be credited according to the shareholding position at the end of June 30, 2022. After this date, the shares will be considered “ex-interest”. The JCP will be attributed to the minimum mandatory dividend for the 2022 fiscal year and the payment will be made until July 31, 2023, with the date to be fixed later.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) announced that it will pay dividends from its subsidiary Equatorial Maranhão Distribuidora de Energia. The total amount of R$333.2 million will be paid. The amount of R$ 2.0300000 per share will be paid to each shareholder holding common and preferred class A and B shares. The base date for payment will be April 28. Earnings credits will be made on June 23. Sanepar (SAPR11) set the date for the payment of dividends approved on April 28. Credits will run on June 24th.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) put the first wind turbines at the Oitis Wind Complex into operation as a test operation. The Oitis Complex is located in the states of Piauí and Bahia, will have a total installed capacity of 566.5 MW, with 103 wind turbines each with a power of 5.5 MW, and will comprise 12 wind farms, which will have 96% of its energy destined for commercialization in the free energy market and 4% destined for commercialization in the regulated energy market. The entire complex is expected to start operating in the second half of 2022.

Braskem (BRKM5) announced that it completed the 16th issue of unsecured, non-convertible debentures, totaling R$ 1 billion. The papers were distributed in two series, maturing in 7 and 10 years at rates of CDI +1.75% and CDI +2.00%, respectively. The company intends to use the resources for general corporate purposes.

Banrisul (BRSR6) Banrisul (BRSR6) reported that rating agency Fitch Ratings raised Banrisul’s National Long-Term Rating to ‘AA-(bra)’ from ‘A+(bra)’ and reaffirmed the IDRs at ‘BB-‘. The IDR Outlook is Negative and the Long-Term National Rating is Stable. Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

