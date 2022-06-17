Petrobras (PETR4) is hinting that it wants to increase fuel again, says Bolsonaro

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said this Wednesday, 15, that Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) is “giving a hint that it wants to increase fuel again”. “It doesn’t matter how much the increase is, the price of fuel is already absurd”, he declared in an interview with journalist Leda Nagle’s YouTube channel.

As the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) showed, there was a meeting between the government’s top management and the state’s board on Monday night to try to prevent a new fuel increase planned for this week. The idea would be to increase gasoline by 9% and diesel by 11%, thus reducing the price gap with the international market.

The increase in fuel prices is considered a risk to Bolsonaro’s reelection plans due to the impact on the government’s popularity in an election year.

Read more:

This Wednesday, the Chamber approved the basic text of the complementary bill sponsored by Palácio do Planalto, which sets a ceiling of 17% for ICMS on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport.

In the interview, Bolsonaro also reiterated criticism of Petrobras. “We have two problems in Brazil: taxes and Petrobras”, declared the president, who this Wednesday called the company’s profit “extortionary”. “Petrobras has insensitivity and exists to make profit for employees and shareholders,” he added.

According to him, Petrobras does not need to announce readjustments “immediately” after the variation of oil abroad. “Until the PPI Import Parity Price issue, you don’t need to readjust right away when the price goes up out there,” he declared.

Criticized by Bolsonaro, but also by his main opponent in this year’s elections, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Petrobras’ pricing policy determines that the value of a barrel of oil will be linked to the price of the commodity. in the international market.

Read also: Government asks Petrobras board to postpone gasoline and diesel readjustment

According to Bolsonaro, the fuel crisis will now be resolved. “He didn’t decide to change Petrobras’ president on other occasions, but you can be sure that you’ll discover things over time. This fuel issue will be resolved. It will be transparent,” he declared, without explaining what the alleged lack of transparency was referring to.

He confirmed the government’s difficulty in changing the command of Petrobras. “We’ve been trying to change Petrobras’ president for a month and we haven’t been able to. Sachsida is trying,” he declared.

Adolfo Sachsida is the Minister of Mines and Energy sworn in to replace Bento Albuquerque, who was fired for failing to prevent Petrobras’ readjustments in an election year.

Bolsonaro was confused throughout the interview and said that the price of fuel in the country is boosted by the war between Ukraine and “the United States”, instead of Russia. “Fuel prices are absurd in the world, but in Brazil it could be cheaper,” declared the president, who also promised “never again” to restore the federal tax on cooking gas.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related