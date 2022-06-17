Petrobras will be adjusted by next week, says Bolsonaro

President said in a weekly live that the management of the state-owned company is “complicated” because of bureaucracy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (June 16, 2022) that the “Petrobras issue” should be adjusted by next week.

during your live weekly, Bolsonaro said that the oil company’s board did not want to meet to decide on the change of president. However, the board members scheduled an extraordinary meeting for this Thursday (June 16, 2022).

The president also returned to talk about the profit of the state-owned company. “Petrobras is running out of money”, declared. The Chief Executive added that Petrobras’ management is “complicated” because it’s a “huge bureaucracy”.

In an interview with journalist Leda Nagle on Wednesday morning (June 15), the president had said that the state-owned company “giving hint” that it can raise prices on the domestic market again.

The Chief Executive declared that the government intends to make changes in the company’s management with the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade to the company’s command. The nomination still needs to be approved by the Board.

Bolsonaro has already criticized the profit of the state-owned company on other occasions. Read more about:

CAIO PAES DE ANDRADE

The government announced a new replacement of the president of Petrobras, on May 23. The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced the invitation to Caio Mario Paes de Andrade –currently special secretary to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes– and indicated 9 other names to compose the Board of Directors.

If approved, Andrade could be the 4th president of the state-owned company under Bolsonaro. José Mauro Coelho has been president of Petrobras since April 14th. He replaced General Joaquim Silva e Luna, sacked by the chief executive in March, just days after an increase of almost 25% in diesel and almost 19% in gasoline at refineries.