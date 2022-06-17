PF rules out principal or organization behind Dom and Bruno’s death

The PF (Federal Police) reported today that investigations indicate that there was no involvement of a criminal organization or a possible mastermind behind the death of indigenist Bruno Araújo and British journalist Dom Phillips.

In a statement, the PF reported that, so far, investigations are continuing and that, although the two arrested suspects did not act through a mastermind, the investigation still seeks to confirm or rule out whether other people participated in the murder. “With the progress of the diligences, new arrests can happen”, he informed.

So far, two people have been arrested: Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, and his brother, Oseney da Costa Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”. Last Tuesday (14), “Pelado” confessed to shooting Dom and Bruno to death.

The corporation also stated that the search for the vessel used by Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips continues with the support of indigenous people in the region and members of Unijava (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari).

The journalist and the indigenist had been missing since June 5th. According to Univaja, Bruno had been the target of threats from miners, loggers and fishermen.

In a statement, A Unijava stated that it “does not agree with the outcome of the Federal Police, which claims that there was no mastermind for the crime that culminated in the death of Dom and Bruno.”

Mortal remains arrive in DF

The bodies that could belong to the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips arrived last night in Brasília (DF). The mortal remains, which left the PF plane in coffins, will be examined over the next week to confirm the identities.

Deputy Guilherme Torres, from the Civil Police of Amazonas, said, shortly after a press conference yesterday, that “everything leads to believe” that the human remains found are those of Dom and Bruno. According to him, to reach the place indicated by Amarildo, the team left Atalaia do Norte and sailed for 1h40 along the Itaguaí River, then walked for 25 minutes through the forest, until finding the region where the material was unearthed.

Who are Bruno and Dom?

Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities and their lands.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for the Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of isolated indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the pair together.

Bruno was a licensed servant of Funai (National Indian Foundation). He was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers. In an interview with UOL, indigenous leader Manoel Chorimpa stated that the indigenist was concerned about the death threats he had been suffering.