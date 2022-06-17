Plane with the bodies of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips arrives in Brasília

The material will be taken to the National Institute of Criminalistics, where it will undergo an expert examination to confirm the identities.

Remains of journalist and indigenist arrive in Brasília late this Thursday afternoon



the plane of Federal Police (PF) with the “human remnants”, found during the searches by the British journalist Bishop Phillips and the indigenist Bruno Pereiraarrived around 18:30 (Brasilia time) at the Brasilia. The material will be taken to the National Institute of Criminalistics, where it will undergo an expert examination to confirm the identities. Last Tuesday night, the 14th, the PF arrested Amarildo da Costa Pereira, known as Pelado, one of the suspects involved in the crime. According to the police, he confessed to participating in the disappearance of the victims and indicated the place where the bodies were buried. Confirmation of the finding of the remains came a day later, on the night of Wednesday, the 15th. During a press conference, the PF reported that the material was 3.1 kilometers away from where the victims’ belongings were found. Both Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira had been missing since June 5, in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas. Investigations continue to determine the alleged participation of more people in the murders. A second suspect in the crime, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, who is Pelado’s brother, has also been arrested.