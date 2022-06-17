Poisonous plant causes third-degree burn in 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl has third-degree burns on her hand after touching a poisonous plant in a park in the city of Bolton, in Manchester, UK.

The case was registered in early June and gained social media after the school where the child studied, Hardy Mill Primary School, released a statement to parents about the dangers of “Giant Hogweed”.

“One of our children came into contact with this plant and ended up in hospital. Please look for this plant in your gardens and talk about it with your children,” said an excerpt from the statement, published by the British newspaper Manchester Evening News.

The girl’s contact with the plant would have been recorded at Longsight Park. Despite her injuries, she is not life-threatening and is recovering from her burns.

Image: Hardy Mill Primary School/Reproduction

Giant Hogweed, whose scientific name is Heracleum mantegazzianum, is a plant of the Apiaceae family. It is considered “invasive” and releases a kind of sap when it comes into contact with the skin, which can cause severe burns when infected skin comes into contact with sunlight or moisture.

The orientation given to those who come into contact with the plant is to wash the affected area well and avoid contact with the sun for at least 48 hours.