Poliana Rocha gives enough to Virgínia Fonseca and insults her decision

Poliana Rocha, wife of Leonardo and mother of Zé Felipe, recently took advantage of her Instagram account to interact with her fans. On her official profile, she opened the question box and decided to clear up doubts and kill the fans’ curiosities.

Thus, one of the followers questioned the lack of interaction of his daughter-in-law on social networks. For those who don’t know, Zé Felipe is married to the famous digital influencer Virginia Fonseca.

+Eliana opens the game, exposes her third pregnancy and leaves Carlos Alberto shocked: “It’s great”

The question was about the lack of likes from Virgínia Fonseca in the posts of Poliana Rocha, who is also an influencer, as well as a businesswoman. Without mincing words, she replied:

“It would be nice if you asked her. However, she likes what she wants and has no obligation to like my posts. And it’s all good for me”, said Poliana Rocha, on the can, who continued:

+Mumuzinho denies indirection to Arthur Aguiar in Encontro, but says: “I didn’t root for him”

“I will continue to have the same love and affection for her as always. Each one is each one. I just know that I enjoy all your posts, comment and vibrate with all posts and achievements. I’m like this”.

Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe got married in 2021, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was simple and indoors, only for close family members. The lovebirds have a 1-year-old daughter named Maria Alice and the influencer is pregnant with the couple’s second daughter, Maria Flor.

+ Anitta amazes fans with the amount of bags for tour in Europe: “All month”

declaration of love

Last Sunday (12), it was Valentine’s Day, and Poliana Rocha took advantage of social media to make a beautiful declaration of love for her husband, country singer Leonardo. On Instagram, she published a click where she appears hugging her beloved and in the caption, she honored him: “If you want to be loved, love! Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you baby,” she wrote.