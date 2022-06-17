Pregnant, young woman regrets betrayal on Valentine’s Day: “I saw it on Instagram”

“If it’s bad for you who are celebrating Valentine’s Day alone, my love, imagine me, who discovered a horn and I’m still pregnant,” lamented 21-year-old carioca Letícia Abu Alla, when exposing a betrayal recently discovered through from Instagram.

On the eve of the date dedicated to lovers, on the social network, the teacher was alerted by another woman about the infidelity of the now ex-boyfriend and father of Bárbara, baby in the 31st week of pregnancy. After checking the truth of the facts, disgusted, Letícia produced and shared a video on TikTok.

Leticia Abu Alla-3-2 Leticia Abu Alla is 21 years old Leticia Abu Alla-4 She discovered the betrayal through social media Reproduction / Instagram Leticia Abu Alla-5 Carioca, the young woman decided to end the relationship Reproduction / Instagram 0

O post went viral. “A son and a horn, on Valentine’s Day? Want a better gift than this? There is none, right, my love?”, asks the young woman in the recording.

To Universa, from Uol, she explained why she decided to make the case public. “My goal is to help women in the same situation or worse than me. Let them understand that it will pass. And that we are strong. More than we can imagine. My strength is my daughter, who is my life’s dream,” she declared.

Watch the video:

@leticiaabu4 #DiaDosNamorados #DiaDosNamorados #TeAmoComOrgulho #fy #chifre #maedemenina ♬ original sound – Leticia Abu

