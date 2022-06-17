Preliminary results of Saeb 2021 will be released on 6/17 — Inep

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) will make available, next Friday, June 17, consultation of the preliminary results of schools in the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb) 2021. School directors will be able to verify the data and, if applicable, present appeals until June 23. The procedures must be carried out through the Saeb System. The municipal and state departments of Education will also be able to access the preliminary results of the schools in their networks in the system.

In the 2021 edition, Inep managed to apply the assessment to 71.27% of the expected students. It is worth noting that this rate reflects the number of students present at the school at the time of application. The number is considered significant and reflects the logistical and operational effort to apply an assessment of the magnitude of Saeb in a pandemic scenario.

Inep will also publish, in an unprecedented way, the results for schools that have not reached 80% of participation, provided that they have computed a minimum of ten students evaluated. This number is related to the characteristics of the test and seeks to ensure that students from each school performed the full set of cognitive items.

This unprecedented disclosure has, exclusively, the objective of assisting in pedagogical assessment and administrative management. The action aims to give more transparency to the results, while helping educational managers. To consult the data, it is necessary to be registered in the system. Registration and access procedures are detailed in specific guides, available on the Inep portal.

Results by state, region and nationally are expected to be released within 90 days from the date of release of preliminary data. At the same time, all schools with census application will have access to their final results through the School Bulletin, which will be made available on the Inep portal. Municipalities will be able to check their performance through the Educational Panel.

applications – Inep applied the Saeb 2021 in all units of the Federation, between November 8 and December 10, 2021. In all, 5,320,116 students took the test, and 97% of the 253,404 classes planned for the census application participated. The evaluation followed a pre-established schedule and schedule.

Learn more about SAEB

Inep’s Social Communications Office