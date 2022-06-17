Premier League releases season schedule; see who has the most complicated games at the beginning

With great games, see the schedule for the next Premier League season

THE Premier League released the full schedule for the 2022/2023 season. The competition will start on August 5th with the game between Crystal Palace and Arsenalwhich will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, and will close on May 28, 2023. English games will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The first major derby of the tournament will be Chelsea x tottenham, at Stamford Bridge, for the second round, on 13 August. the duel between Manchester United and Liverpoolat Old Trafford, on the 20th of August.

The current champion, Manchester Citywill face in the first rounds: West Ham, bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham closed the last G-4 and qualified for the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth rose from the Championship for the Premier League.

Relegated to the second division: watford, norwich and Burnley.

See the games from the first rounds:

1st round

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Saturday, 6 August

Fulham vs Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Leeds vs Wolverhampton

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

Tottenham vs Southampton

Everton vs Chelsea

Sunday, 7 August

Manchester United vs Brighton

West Ham vs Manchester City

2nd round

Saturday, 13 August

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa vs Everton

Brentford vs Manchester United

Brighton vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Southampton vs Leeds

Wolverhampton vs Fulham

3rd round

Saturday, August 20

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Brentford

Leeds vs Chelsea

Leicester v Southampton

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Wolverhampton

West Ham vs Brighton

4th round

Saturday, 27 August

Arsenal vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Brentford vs Everton

Brighton vs Leeds

Chelsea vs Leicester

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton vs Newcastle

5th round

Tuesday, 30 August

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Fulham vs Brighton

Leeds vs Everton

Leicester vs Manchester United

West Ham vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Wednesday, 31 August

Southampton vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Newcastle

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

6th round

Saturday, 3 September

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Brentford vs Leeds

Brighton vs Leicester

Chelsea vs West Ham

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Tottenham vs Fulham

Wolverhampton vs Southampton

To see the full calendar click here