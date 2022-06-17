Premier League releases season schedule; see who has the most complicated games at the beginning

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Premier League releases season schedule; see who has the most complicated games at the beginning 3 Views

With great games, see the schedule for the next Premier League season

THE Premier League released the full schedule for the 2022/2023 season. The competition will start on August 5th with the game between Crystal Palace and Arsenalwhich will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, and will close on May 28, 2023. English games will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The first major derby of the tournament will be Chelsea x tottenham, at Stamford Bridge, for the second round, on 13 August. the duel between Manchester United and Liverpoolat Old Trafford, on the 20th of August.

The current champion, Manchester Citywill face in the first rounds: West Ham, bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham closed the last G-4 and qualified for the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth rose from the Championship for the Premier League.

Relegated to the second division: watford, norwich and Burnley.

See the games from the first rounds:

1st round

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Saturday, 6 August
Fulham vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Leeds vs Wolverhampton
Leicester v Brentford
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham vs Southampton
Everton vs Chelsea

Sunday, 7 August
Manchester United vs Brighton
West Ham vs Manchester City

2nd round

Saturday, 13 August
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa vs Everton
Brentford vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
Southampton vs Leeds
Wolverhampton vs Fulham

play

0:43

Via @mancity I Player looked very happy at the new club

3rd round

Saturday, August 20
Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs Brentford
Leeds vs Chelsea
Leicester v Southampton
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Wolverhampton
West Ham vs Brighton

4th round

Saturday, 27 August
Arsenal vs Fulham
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Brentford vs Everton
Brighton vs Leeds
Chelsea vs Leicester
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Manchester United
Wolverhampton vs Newcastle

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

FIA takes steps to reduce ‘porpoising’ targeting F1 safety

After the eighth stage of the F1 calendar, in Azerbaijan, when the ‘porpoising’ was very …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved