President of the STJ bans Bruno and Marrone’s R$700,000 concert

× Bruno and Marrone, in a show in São Paulo. Photo: Bruno and Marrone via Instagram

The President of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins, banned this Thursday (16) a show by the country duo Bruno and Marrone in the city of Urucurituba (AM), 218 kilometers from Manaus. The city would pay BRL 700,000 for the show. The decision is the first coming of a superior court against the realization of country music shows paid with public money.

The duo would perform tonight at the city’s Cocoa Party. The decision also prohibits the show by the pagode group Sorriso Maroto, hired for R$ 200 thousand by the city hall.

Martins responded to a request from the Public Ministry of Amazonas to suspend the hiring of the country duo. The municipality of 24,000 inhabitants on the banks of the Amazon River should make better use of the value of the shows, argued the magistrate.

“There are unfinished schools. The city streets are in disrepair., including the main street, in front of the Amazon River, which has been eroded for more than 30 days, without repair. Only 23% of the population has sewage treatment”lists Martins.

The minister’s conclusion is for the ban on the use of public money. “Although the importance and relevance of culture in the life of the local population is not forgotten, the lack of basic services in such disproportion, as in the case of the case, causes an objective imbalance that makes the expenditure undue and justified the caution sought by the MP”concludes Martins.