prices fall and alcohol is advantageous only in 4 states

The average price of ethanol in the first half of June was R$ 6.02, showing a drop of 1.58% compared to the end of May.

In the same period, gasoline had an average value of R$ 7.52, a decrease of 0.35% compared to last month. Even with a greater reduction, alcohol remains more advantageous in relation to fossil fuel in only four Brazilian states – the same registered in May.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

The above data are part of a survey by the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log, exclusively passed on to UOL Cars.

“This is the first simultaneous reduction in the value of these fuels since February, the last month of low. %”, highlights Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

According to the executive, in the same period the ethanol, which started the year at R$ 5.76, recorded a rise of more than 4%.

The survey also points out that, in the first two weeks of this month, the most expensive average for a liter of gasoline per state was again recorded in Piauí, at R$ 8.08 – R$ 0.07 cheaper compared to May. The highest price for ethanol continues to be charged in Pará, at R$ 6.82 – an increase of 0.03% in relation to the previous month.

Considering the averages by city, Marechal Thaumaturgo, in Acre, remains with the title of the most expensive gasoline in the country, sold at R$ 10,650. The cheapest, in turn, is in Águas Mornas (SC) and costs, on average, R$ 6,505.

Bagé (RS) has the alcohol more expensive, at R$7,551, while the cheapest is found in São José do Rio Preto (R$4,237).

Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices of the two fuels throughout the national territory in the first half of June.

How is the calculation done?

The definition of the states where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption – fixed at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is necessary to consider that the fuel of vegetal origin increases the consumption in approximately 30%, with variation downwards or upwards. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy in percentage terms.

See where it is most worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Price average liter of ethanol: R$ 4,985

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$0.586

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,568

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.658

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.101

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.600

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,339

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.638

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,386

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.634

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,724

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.672

+ Sao Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,740

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.558

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,967

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.606

See where it’s worth refueling with gas*

+ acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,158

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.684

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,690

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.669

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,140

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.722

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,527

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.655

+ Amazon

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,508

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.648

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,218

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.628

+ Amapá

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,500

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.765

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,148

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.622

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,259

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.736

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,969

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.693

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,442

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.758

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,671

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.667

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,254

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.736

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,805

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.679

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,161

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.725

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,514

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.653

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,342

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.746

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,462

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.649

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,595

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.658

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,458

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.649

+ Pará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,816

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.802

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,758

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.675

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,802

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.683

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7.222

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.628

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,445

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.641

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,323

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.637

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,068

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.714

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,488

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.651

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,026

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.709

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 8,076

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.702

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,239

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.734

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,808

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.679

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,321

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.744

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,533

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.655

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,523

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.767

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,976

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.607

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,194

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.729

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,566

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.658

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,460

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.760

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,486

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.651

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,436

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.757

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7.155

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.622

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,573

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.773

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,863

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.684

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.202

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.730

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,688

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.669

*Prices for the period from June 1st to June 15th, 2022

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.