Prime Gaming will give away 30 free games in July on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon announced this Thursday (16) that will offer a number of games as part of the celebration of prime day this year. According to the company, service subscribers Amazon Prime will have a total of 30 games to download and play freely on PC.
“Prime Gaming is excited to offer even more free games to its members as part of this year’s Prime Day deals, which will take place on July 12th and 13th,” the service revealed in a post on its official blog.
Subscribers will be able to redeem all titles available on Prime Day to play “for free” on the computer. So far, the list of games released by Amazon has titles such as:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- GRID Legends
- Need for Speed Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Republic Commando
The service will also make 25 indie games available between June and July for Prime members.Source: Amazon/Disclosure
indie games
In addition, the company also announced that it will add 25 independent games to the Prime Gaming redemption list starting next week. The offer is also part of the Prime Day celebration.
Below, you can see the list with the indies revealed so far and which will be available for redemption in the service between June 21st and July 13th:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- death squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Samuel Manual
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
Adding the games that will be available in July to the list of indies, Amazon Prime subscribers will have a total of 55 games to redeem in the 2022 Prime Day deals.