Priscilla Alcântara is bothered by Yudi Tamashiro’s speech about his Christian life

Priscilla Alcântara has worked with Yudi (Photo: Disclosure/Globo and Gabriel Cardoso/SBT)

Priscilla Alcantara and Yudi Tamashiro worked together for many years at SBT. Furthermore, the two have the Christian life in common. Recently, however, the presenter participated in “The Chinelapa Show” and made a comment that the friend did not like. At the time, he was asked about Priscilla having stopped investing in gospel music.

“She left gospel and from what I hear from people close to her, she continues to look for the word, but now she finds herself in another environment. She started hanging out with people from Globo, she’s getting to know another side. Things I’ve known before”, he said. , who regretted the change, but reinforced his belief that she will still sing praises again.

Yudi has spoken countless times about his life before church. He drank a lot and lived in brothels. On the podcast, the young man even recalled some stories.

“I went to Christ for the pain. She (Priscilla) was never led astray, you know? Her life has always been church, narrow-minded. My vision, which I’ve already talked to her, is that I pray for her life and I feel in my heart that at some point she’ll think it’s not that, you know? And she’ll come back even stronger”, he added, excited.

During the chat, the show’s host even sparked sparks by asking if Yudi thinks Priscilla is on the wrong path. The boy defended that she needs to have her own experiences and continued: “I see a lot of people talking bad about Priscilla, so I ask these people ‘have you never deviated, brother? How is your life? Calm down there’ (laughs)”.

“I think she is living what she has to live for. There are moments in our lives that we have to be very wise to understand ‘hey, I’ve been through this and that made me level up too’. Pain makes us suffer It’s her experience. I’m not a pastor, I’m not following there 24 hours a day. Her pastor has to be concerned about that. But I really wanted her to be with me. Me preaching and she singing”, he amended.

Priscilla Alcântara did not express herself on social media, but liked a sequence of posts from a fan about Tamashiro’s comment. The text says that the communicator “became the typical believer who goes out pointing and saying what he thinks of those who don’t follow him”. The fan also remembers that Priscilla always supported him: “And now he comes to talk about ‘straying’?”, asks the follower, not satisfied. Xiii…

After the repercussion, Yudi recorded a video explaining what he said in the interview and making it clear that he did not want to hurt the presenter. “The truth is, one day I want to see you in worship and me in preaching at church. There, I said. I love you, Priscilla. End of conversation.”