Proposal to make fuel cheaper poses risks to education budget

The proposal to lower fuel prices in Brazil, approved by the National Congress, poses risks to the distribution of funds to public schools. In the opinion of experts consulted by the UOLit will only be possible to know whether or not there will be a loss of education money after regulation and interpretation of the project, which has now been sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The bill, defended by Bolsonaro in an election year, limits the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels (gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel oil, anhydrous alcohol and hydrated alcohol) to a range of 17% to 18%. ), electricity, public transport and communications.

The tax —collected by the states— is fundamental in the transfer of education in Brazil, because:

At least 25% of state and municipal tax revenue must be used for education, as provided for in the Constitution; and,

The Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals) is made up of 13 taxes – and, on average, 60% of the fund is the result of ICMS.

The state of Rio de Janeiro, for example, has almost 90% of ICMS participation in Fundeb’s money. Of the total expenditure on education in Espírito Santo, 61% comes from ICMS. The data refer to 2020 and were collected by Conof (Budget and Financial Inspection Consulting).

In the first vote in the Chamber, the basic text was approved and went on for analysis by the Senate. On Monday (13), the senators approved the project and included an amendment that guarantees, in theory, the recovery of possible losses in education.

With changes in the text, the project returned for analysis by the Chamber, which approved the amendment. Without this highlight, organizations estimated a loss of up to R$ 23 billion.

“The amendment that was approved in the Senate reduces the damages, because it ties any recomposition [das verbas]but its total effect will depend on the regulation”, says Lucas Hoogerbruggehead of government relations at Todos pela Educação.

Bolsonaro, however, can veto the amendment.

ICMS is seasonal. It increases in the second half and we are still in a cycle of economic recovery. In real values, with this amendment, education will not lose, but it will stop making a lot of money.”

João Marcelo Borges, researcher at the Center for Public Management and Educational Policies at FGV

It is necessary to understand, for example, from when the recomposition will be carried out by the federal government. The amendment states that compensation will occur when there is a loss of resources in education in relation to the previous period of the law.

But for experts, it is unclear whether compensation will take place with any loss of revenue from education or only when the loss exceeds 5% from 2021.

In the latter case, if we compare data from 2022 with those from last year, for example, there was a growth of 15% in collection – until now. In other words, it would be necessary to have a 20% drop in revenue for the Union to carry out the compensation. This depends on the interpretation of the text.

In addition, it is not clear what the period of validity of this recomposition of funds will be. One of the articles provides for recomposition only in 2022 — for legislative consultants, it is necessary to ensure that compensation is made while the ICMS ceiling is applied.

“It was a victory, because we are in an environment where winning is about reducing damage. But it was not a net victory. Education is notok with more money, they only have the same money as before”, evaluates researcher Borges.

Andressa Pellanda, coordinator of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, says that the amendment does ensure education resources. “If interpreted according to the text, yes. The point is that there are divergent interpretations that, in my opinion, are more fragile”, she says.

For her, the amendment represents an “immense victory in the face of the projections of losses that we would have”.

Fundeb money and the 25% provided for in the Constitution are used to pay the main education bills, such as payroll, school meals, transport, purchase of furniture and even the construction of schools.

The “lack of predictability” brought about by the new proposal, according to the FGV researcher, makes the management of educational resources challenging.

“Not only is it difficult to maintain what already exists, but it is almost impossible to develop solutions that deal with the challenges aggravated in recent years in the country”, he analyzes.

ICMS ceiling does not guarantee a drop in fuel prices

For other specialists consulted by UOL, the change in ICMS should not change the price of fuels in Brazil.

“In practice, this reduction in ICMS will not reach the population because it ends up being incorporated by other agents, such as distributors and the gas stations themselves. Petrobras’ pricing policy and the very turbulent international market, in addition to the prospect of an increase [do dólar] further on, they will absorb [a redução]”, said Carla Ferreira, a researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies in Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

Already Fecombustíveis (National Federation of Fuel and Lubricants Trade) points out that the reduction will be beneficial to the country, “by minimizing the inflationary effects and boosting the economy”.