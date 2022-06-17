Putin: “the unipolar era is over” and this change is “irreversible”

In a speech at the St Petersburg Forum, the president of Russia stated that the new centers of power have the right to protect their models of development.

247 – Russian President Vladimir Putin began his speech at the plenary session of the International Economic Forum in St Petersburg by saying that “the era of the unipolar world is over” and that this change is “part of history” and “irreversible”.

“It is not possible to avoid (the end of the unipolar order), but it is over, despite all attempts to preserve it anyway. It is only natural because changes are natural to history,” Putin said. “It is not difficult to see that in the last decade we have had new powerful centers, each developing its political systems, civil societies and models of development. They have the right to protect these models and sovereign interests. We are talking about something objective, about a change tectonics in geopolitics, global economy, technology and the system of international relations”. “These changes are fundamental and cannot change.”

Putin went on to criticize the United States, which, according to him, plays the role of “policeman of the world”. “They act by pretending not to realize that there are other strong centers in the world,” he added, adding that “attempts to destroy the Russian economy have failed.”

Referring to the European Union, the Russian leader fired: “The European Union has completely lost its political sovereignty, and its bureaucratic elites are dancing to someone else’s tune, accepting everything they are told from above, causing harm to their own population. and its own economy”. (With agency information brokenly).

