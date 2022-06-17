Mari Gonzalez fumbles in an interview with her fiance Jonas Sulbach

Mari Gonzalez made another gaffe and became a subject again on social media. The former BBB and former panicat participated in the podcast Pod Delas alongside her fiance, Jonas Sulbach this Thursday (16).

During the scene, the couple was reporting how the marriage proposal was during the turn of the year from 2021 to 2022. However, the influencer confused the word “year”.

“I was ready to break the anus”, he fired. Then Jonas couldn’t hold back his laughter and the podcast interviewers couldn’t stand it either and burst out laughing.

Afterwards, Mari had trouble completing the story. “There’s no way, I was born to be a meme. I’m accepting myself,” she declared.

After recovering, Mari said that Jonas talked about the stars and asked her to go further down the pier, at which point he asked her to marry him. Also, Mari said that she wasn’t suspicious until he took the rings out of his pocket, which surprised her before accepting the request.

Check out the scene below starting at 1:32:53.

Influencer has already said too much in an interview

At the beginning of the year, Mari Gonzalez was interviewed by the podcast ‘Pod Delas’, on Youtube, presented by Tatá Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta.

In her participation, Mari apparently talked too much about and received a scolding from the production of the Globo channel.

The former BBB was talking about the possible participation of Jade Picon in the reality show and some news on Multishow.

Later, Mari Gonzalez received a suspicious phone call from Globo.

As soon as the phone started to ring, presenter Tatá Estaniecki asked her to answer it. “Hello? Hey? Lie,” she started to say.

And he continued: “You can talk, I’m live. I am. Okay, okay, kisses”, she finished and then hung up the phone.

At the same time, Bruna asked if she could have said something that could not be said. “What do I say now? I don’t know how to fake anything, it was from the production, I don’t know what it is”, she explained.

Bruna still insisted and questioned: “But is it a good thing or not?”. Mari Gonzalez, in turn, immediately wanted to change the subject: “I don’t know. Do you have more champagne?”