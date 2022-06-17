Renato Gaúcho at Atlético: ex-Flamengo is the most quoted in case of Turco Mohamed’s resignation – Rádio Itatiaia

With the imminent resignation of coach Turco Mohamed, the name of Renato Gaúcho appears as the most quoted to take charge of Atlético.

According to the investigation of the Itatiaiathe name of the coach, unemployed since he left Flamengo, in November last year, gained strength behind the scenes at Galo to succeed Turco, who is in an almost unbearable situation in office. (see more details in the video below).

It is worth remembering that before agreeing with Cuca to direct the alvinegro team in the 2021 season, the athletican leadership went after Renato, but saw the coach choose to renew with Grêmio.

With the refusal of Gaucho, the chosen one was Cuca, who took the team to the titles of the Campeonato Mineiro, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro.

on the tightrope

The situation of coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed at Atlético is extremely complicated. Without support from Galo’s board, the coach will be fired if the alvinegro team doesn’t beat Flamengo in this Sunday’s match, at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Also according to information gathered by Itatiaia, Atlético’s board has already lost confidence in Turco’s work and there is nothing more that the coach can do to remain in office for a long time. The alvinegra management is extremely dissatisfied with the team’s playing pattern and believes that the Argentine commander will not be able to correct the problem.