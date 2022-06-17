Revlon files for bankruptcy, blames supply chain problems

Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has filed for bankruptcy, victim of global supply chain disruptions that have raised raw material costs and prompted suppliers to demand advance payments.

Known for its nail polishes and lipsticks, the 90-year-old company listed assets and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion in a court filing on Wednesday.

In its bankruptcy filing, Revlon said the supply chain disruptions in the spring had sparked intense competition for inputs used to make its products. At the same time, suppliers that traditionally offered up to 75 days for payment began demanding cash before new orders, as labor shortages and inflation added to their problems, he said.

Revlon, founded in 1932 by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman, has slumped in sales and lost shelf space in recent years to celebrity-backed startups like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

“The brands in their portfolio are a little older and don’t deliver the hype that the contemporary customer is looking for,” said Thomai Serdari, a professor of marketing at New York University.

