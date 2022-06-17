Richest man in Brazil has a company in Toledo – O Presente

Share tweet Share

“Dreaming big takes the same work as dreaming small”, said Jorge Paulo Lemann once. Apparently it worked for him, the 82-year-old Brazilian billionaire who built a veritable empire. His products are part of everyday life for most people around the world.

According to Forbes magazine, Lemann is the richest man in Brazil. His fortune is estimated at US$15.1 billion, equivalent to £77.1 billion at current conversion. In the world ranking, Lemann occupies the 117th place.

You have probably consumed products from the numerous companies of Lemann, who worked in the financial and stock market before starting to brew beer with Brahma and founding Ambev, later AB Inbev, a global giant, the largest beer manufacturer in the world. You can choose from Brahma, Skol, Budweiser, Bud Light, Antárctica, Stella Artois, Bohemia, Corona, Norteña and Quilmes. Or the Burger King sandwiches, “increased” with products from the Kraft Heinz Company, which owns the Heinz, Kraft and Quero brands.

Education



Among Lemann’s numerous businesses, he also invests heavily in the education sector. For 30 years, a good part of the money managed by its investment fund has gone to the student incentive projects Fundação Estudar and Fundação Lemann.

Through Grupo Eleva, children from Toledo enter the world of knowledge at Colégio Alfa. Lemann made Eleva Educação the largest organization in this segment in the world in terms of number of students.

For Lemann, “opening a path for education in Brazil” is what the country most needs “to be successful in the coming decades”.

“So the main thing I’m looking for is trying to improve education, make it more effective in terms of getting more Brazilians to participate in the economy or start-ups or even be competitive in the world,” he said recently at a conference on education in Boston, in the United States.

As can be seen, Lemann is present in practically every home of Brazilians and many people around the world. Of all ages.

