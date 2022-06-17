‘Riverdale’ actor killed mother, thought about killing prime minister

According to prosecutors, Ryan Grantham, 24, killed his mother and was considering killing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CBC News reported that the “Riverdale” actor pleaded guilty to the crimes and could be sentenced to life in prison.

In “Riverdale”, the artist was responsible for giving life to the teenager who kills the protagonist’s father, Archie Andrews, in a car accident. In the series, the boy’s father tries to take the blame to assume the consequences of the crime.

However, Ryan Grantham has other heavy productions in his path. “Supernatural” and the first film of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” are on the list of productions in which the actor participated when he was a child.

In March 2020, the actor killed his mother, Barbara Waite, with a gunshot to the head, while she had her back to him and was playing the piano. According to the authorities responsible for the case, after committing the crime, the young man took money, bought marijuana, produced explosives, a Molotov cocktail and watched television.

Before bed, Ryan Grantham put a sheet over his mother’s body, and the next day, he put candles around her. Soon after, he took the car with three guns, ammunition and 12 Molotov cocktails with the intention of killing Justin Trudeau. In addition, in the vehicle, he also had camping supplies and a map with coordinates to reach the ruler’s house.

Along the way, the artist changed his mind and went to a police station. At the scene, he confessed that he killed his own mother. Ryan Grantham has yet to testify at the trial, but prosecutors said the actor had suicidal and violent tendencies.