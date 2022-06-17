Rondonópolis (MT) has no Covid ICU beds in the SUS and patients are transferred | Mato Grosso

With the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, Rondonópolis, 218 km from Cuiabá, no longer has Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that serve the Unified Health System (SUS). Therefore, people with severe symptoms of the disease need to be transferred to the municipality of Primavera do Leste, which is 130 km from the municipality, to obtain adequate care.

Doctors interviewed by the report said that the patient’s situation could be aggravated by moving to get care.

The situation may have complicated the situation of Edsandra Pereira Coimbra Gomes, 47, who died due to aggravation of Covid-19. She had comorbidities, but took care not to catch the disease, according to her family.

The family members said that the woman needed to be transferred to Primavera do Leste to get adequate care.

The municipality and the state were contacted, but have not yet commented on the reduction in the number of specific beds for the treatment of Covid-19.

Rondonópolis has 86 active cases of Covid-19, according to the latest bulletin from the State Department of Health (SES).