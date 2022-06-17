Rotarians in oval shape attract attention in BH – Gerais

Oval roundabout in the So Bento neighborhood makes you curious: why was it built like that? (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

An unusual roundabout draws the attention of anyone passing through the So Bento neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. It is an oval shape, quite different from the usual circles.

The junction is on Yvon Magalhes Sales and Deputy Milton Sales streets. The oval configuration leaves doubts: why was the roundabout performed this way? any traffic errors? risky for drivers and pedestrians?

According to traffic specialist Agmar Bento, professor at the Transport Engineering Department at CEFET-MG, elliptical roundabouts are common and pose no risk to pedestrians or drivers.



(photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

“This form of mini-rotation is designed and implemented when the geometric conditions (dimensions) of the site are favorable. In other words, an elliptical shape will better organize the flow of cars”.

According to Agmar Bento, the junction can be made in this way “when the intersection format is not symmetrical”.

The different aspect arouses curiosity, but Bento assures that it is safe. He emphasizes the importance of using correct materials and of horizontal (made on asphalt) and vertical (signs) signaling that can guide drivers and pedestrians properly.

BHTrans reported that the roundabout in So Bento was demarcated in this format “due to local geometry”.

Other oval roundabouts

The oval roundabout is not unique to the So Bento neighborhood. The City of Belo Horizonte, through BHTrans, reported that there are similar facilities on Avenida Joo XXIII and Avenida Joo Paulo I, in the Alpio de Melo neighborhood (Pampulha), and on Avenida Francisco Deslandes with Rua Cristina, in the Anchieta neighborhood (Centro-Sul). ).