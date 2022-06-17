Rover Perseverance photographs snake-head rock on Mars

Last Sunday, June 12, the perseverance, rover that has been on a mission to Mars since 2021, captured some photos of a geological formation, similar to a snake’s head, which caught the attention of researchers. The images were obtained during the period of the mission called “sun 466” (term designated for days in Martian territory). Other stones can be observed in the capture, such as a formation that has multiple layers, above the part that resembles the “snake head“, it is a boulders in a curious placement.

Possibly, this region was part of the ancient river delta that was at the bottom of Jezero Craterthe location where the Rover landed when it arrived on the planet.

Initially, the rover landed on Mars on the February 18, 2021accompanied by the naivety, helicopter attached to the space exploration vehicle. The main aspect of the mission is collect soil samples to be studied later over the next few years, and also look for lost signs of possible living beings that, supposedly, could have inhabited the region. Until the moment, the helicopter performed more than 29 flights without any problems; the rover already reached the point of able to choose the best rocks to photograph.

(Photos captured by Perseverance, with a boulder in a position that appears to be “balanced”, and the snakehead-shaped rock formation / Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU / space.com)

The automated item-of-interest selection system is powered by Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science (AEGIS), created at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL / Jet Propulsion Laboratory), from NASA, for other missions. THE supercam features a visible and infrared light sensor (VISIT / Visible and InfraRed) and a spectrometer known as “Raman”.

During its cycles, the AEGIS send requests to navcam, the rover’s security camera, capture the footage. Soon after, the photos are analyzed in search of rock formations, and prioritizing certain aspects, like its brightness and size.



Roger Wiensprincipal investigator at SuperCam, adds:

It then starts a sequence where the SuperCam fires the laser to determine the chemical composition of one or two priority targets in the NavCam photos.

When the perseverance chooses own targets, observation procedure takes place the next day. Wiens concludes:

“If the rover chooses its next targets, it can shoot at them right away.”

For researchers, one of the benefits of the results of the analysis of the supercam it’s the ability to quickly observe interesting chemical compositions—with plenty of time to decide whether further analysis is needed before continuing exploration of the red planet.

