Russia’s economy struggles with sanctions – Ground Forces

By Steve Rosenberg – Russia Editor, Moscow

“It is the most affordable new vehicle in Russia. They call it… the anti-sanctions car!”

That was Russian state TV putting a positive spin on the new, not-so-improved Lada rolling off the production line in the town of Togliatti.

“More affordable” is perhaps its only selling point. Due to Western sanctions, the Russian automaker cannot import all the components it used to import. So, the “anti-sanctions” Lada Granta has no airbag, no anti-lock braking system, no Electronic Stability Control and no seat belt pretensioners.

Nearly four months after the invasion of Ukraine, the new Lada sums up the Russian economy: it’s still working, despite missing some parts.

“Still working” is an achievement. Russia is now the most sanctioned country in the world. According to the data service Statista, more than 10,500 restrictions have been imposed on Russian individuals and companies. More than 7,500 of them were implemented in the last four months.

No wonder some experts predicted that by then the wheels of the Russian economy would have completely derailed.

Russia’s economy in numbers*

17.1% Annual inflation in May

8-9% Retail trade expected to fall this year

83.5% Car sales fall in May 2022

7.8%P official review of Russian GDP drop in 2022

30%Unofficial forecast of GDP collapse by the IIF

*Official sources: Akort; Ministry of Economy; AEB; Rosstat

“The scale of international sanctions would have caused economic collapse if they came out of nowhere,” says Chris Weafer of Macro Advisory in Moscow.

“But Russia has been suffering sanctions incrementally since 2014. There’s been a huge increase, but there’s also an element that this is something they’re already dealing with.

“Furthermore, the fear of supply disruption means that Russia is making even more money from exporting energy and raw materials. In the first five months of the year, its current account surplus was a record $110 billion (£94 billion). this money to finance not only the military, but also subsidize state industries to ensure that unemployment does not rise or incomes do not fall too low.”

Capital controls helped the ruble to strengthen and inflation began to decline. But a deep recession is looming. In 2022, the Russian economy is expected to shrink by up to 10%.

Russian consumers have not yet felt the full effects. Supermarket shelves in Moscow are still quite full, although some imported items are no longer available.

But it is in Moscow’s malls that the change is most obvious. Shopping malls that were once bustling are much quieter now: fewer customers, fewer options. In protest against the invasion of Ukraine, many foreign brands suspended operations in Russia or withdrew completely. Many stores are closed.

On the street, I meet a taxi driver named Nikita. He predicts a difficult road ahead for the mini-taxi company he works for.

“Taxis age very quickly, so a taxi company has to change them very often,” explains Nikita. “But after the war started, car prices in rubles became ridiculously high. So our taxi company will not see any new cars in the near future. We will have to use the old ones.”

Can the “anti-sanctions car” be a solution? Well, Nikita isn’t rushing to buy one.

“Even with an airbag, the Lada Granta is very small and uncomfortable,” he explains.

Could domestic economic difficulties make the Kremlin stop and think? Can they hasten the end of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine? Are sanctions working?

“If the goal is to force behavioral change by creating an economic and financial crisis, then the answer is no”believes Chris Weafer.

“Russia has not gone through a crisis. But it is entering a period of economic attrition. In autumn and winter, you will face a harsher reality. Especially when Europe’s ban on importing Russian oil and oil products comes into effect and the Russian government will inevitably have two or three years of stagnant economy. The question is whether this will last 10 years.

“Russia is isolated from many Western technology imports, which it simply will not be able to replace. China has made it clear that it will not provide Russia with sanctioned technology, because it could face secondary sanctions itself.

“There is no reason to assume that Russia’s economy will not be able to function. But it will do so at a much lower level of technology and efficiency. The gap with the rest of the world will grow. Russia’s economy will lag behind.”

SOURCE: BBC