Ryan Gosling first appears as Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’ | Fun

Ryan Gosling appears as Ken doll for ‘Barbie’ movieDisclosure

Published 06/16/2022 09:23

Rio – Actor Ryan Gosling appeared, this Wednesday, in his first photo as the Ken doll, from the live-action “Barbie”, which is scheduled to premiere in July 2023. The feature will star Margot Robbie and has directed by Greta Gerwig.

In the image released by Warner, Ryan Gosling appears with platinum hair, showing off his six-pack and wearing underwear customized with the character’s name. “July 20, 2023, in theaters only,” reads the Instagram post.

The cast also includes stars such as Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Rhea Perlman. On Twitter, the image of Gosling yielded some memes and even comparisons with presenter Ana Maria Braga.