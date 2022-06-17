São Paulo evaluates the hiring of Marcos Guilherme | football

São Paulo has been studying the possibility of hiring striker Marcos Guilherme, who is negotiating the termination of his contract with Internacional and recently left Santos.

São Paulo is studying to advance the dialogue in the coming days, as soon as the end of the commitment with Colorado comes out.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The information about São Paulo’s interest in Marcos Guilherme was published by “Blog do Menon”, at UOL, and confirmed by ge.

1 of 2 Marcos Guilherme returned to the agenda of São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Marcos Guilherme returned to the agenda of São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The striker, who has speed as one of his main characteristics, would arrive to fill a gap in Ceni’s squad. With the departure of Marquinhos, young Caio was the only “sprinter” option for the coach.

However, Caio has been diagnosed with a serious injury to his right knee, will need surgery and is out of the season. Thus, Marcos Guilherme would land as an immediate game option for the technical option.

Marcos Guilherme started the season at Santos and is out of Internacional’s plans for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old striker has a contract with the Rio Grande do Sul team until the end of the year.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

If the deal goes ahead, São Paulo would promote the return of a player coached by Rogério Ceni in the first pass.

The striker arrived at Tricolor in July 2017 and left in June 2018. That year, Marcos Guilherme wore the São Paulo shirt 49 times and scored nine goals.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv