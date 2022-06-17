São Paulo fans ask for Rogério Ceni’s departure and Hernán Crespo’s return

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on São Paulo fans ask for Rogério Ceni’s departure and Hernán Crespo’s return 4 Views

São Paulo saw its 15 unbeaten games in the season fall after the defeat to Botafogo, by 1-0, at Nilton Santos Stadium, this Thursday (16), in a match valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. Soon after the match, many fans took to social media to ask for Rogério Ceni’s departure.

In addition to starting a campaign against the permanence of the current coach, several São Paulo fans also asked for the return of his predecessor, Hernán Crespo, with whom the club won its last title, the 2020 Paulistão. -Duhail, from Qatar, just over two months ago.

See the reactions below:











About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil overtakes Holland and reaches fifth league victory | volleyball

Nobody expected it to be so easy. Of the challenges of the week, Holland presented …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved