São Paulo is optimistic to hire Marcos Guilherme | Sao Paulo

São Paulo expects to conclude in the coming days the hiring of striker Marcos Guilherme, who would arrive to be the eighth reinforcement of the team for the 2022 season.

According to the ge, the mood is of optimism in relation to the conversations with the 26-year-old striker. Marcos Guilherme negotiates the termination of contract with Internacional.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In addition to the conversation leading to a positive outcome, the board has the approval of the technical committee of Rogério Ceni, who since the beginning of the season wants a speed attacker.

At the press conference after the defeat to Botafogo, Ceni avoided talking about the negotiation and said he made no indication.

– There is no indication from me (signing), no player being wanted at the moment. Each and every name that is speculated is hearsay. For my part, there is no indication – said Ceni, who worked with the striker at São Paulo in 2017.

1 of 2 Marcos Guilherme could be the eighth tricolor reinforcement this season — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Marcos Guilherme could be the eighth tricolor reinforcement this season — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Another factor that should be important for the return of the player is the affection he has for São Paulo. After his departure, Marcos Guilherme never hid the support he had for Tricolor. The factor even facilitated negotiations for wages and gloves.

The possible hiring of Marcos Guilherme would come to fill a gap within the São Paulo squad.

With the departure of Marquinhos, sold to Arsenal-ING, and the serious injury of Caio, who will only return in 2022, Rogério Ceni did not have any speed attacker on the wings.

The gap had already been exposed by the coach since the beginning of the year, when the club moved and tried to hire names like Soteldo, ex-Santos, and Douglas Costa, ex-Grêmio.

“Departure worthy of All Souls’ Day”, protests Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

The next few days will be important for the advancement of the conversation and there is a small expectation that the deal will be concluded even before the next tricolor appointment, at the beginning of next week.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

After losing to Botafogo last Thursday, São Paulo receives rival Palmeiras, on Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

Best moments: Botafogo 1 x 0 São Paulo, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv